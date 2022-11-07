Two Clear Creek ISD students are in police custody after making threats against schools in the school system on social media.

School officials say the threats were made due to the Clear Creek School District being open during the Astros World Series parade celebration.

After an investigation, law enforcement was able to identify the students that made the social media threats against Clear Creek ISD.

The students were detained and subsequently arrested and charged with a Felony Terroristic Threat.

A few school districts in the area canceled school for Monday after Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the Astros championship parade.

The Astros won their second World Series in franchise history Saturday night defeating the Phillies in six games.