Looks like some students will not have to worry about missing school on Monday to celebrate the Houston Astros big win.

After a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, the Astros became the World Series Champions for the second time in franchise history and second time in the last six seasons.

The Astros and fans alike, however, are still buzzing from the excitement of this win, so a World Series Championship Party will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside Union Station at Minute Maid Park.

On Monday, a parade will also be held in commemorating this victory, and Houston ISD is ensuring everyone will be able to be present for it.

In a statement released by Houston ISD, Superintendent Millard House II announced all schools offices will be closed Monday, November 7 "to allow our students, staff, and families to attend the victory parade."

"We are proud to have the Houston Astros organization as a partner in education and in our schools," the statement continued. "Let's show our support for the home team."

Several other area schools also are following suit in their announcement like Aldine, Fort Bend and Spring ISD closing schools on Monday.

Here's a list of schools in the area that have announced closures, as of this writing:

Aldine ISD

Fort Bend ISD

In a letter, the district said, "we are extremely proud of our hometown team, their manager Dusty Baker and the district fully supports our students, staff, and families who wish to attend the parade to recognize the Astros’ hard work and amazing achievement this season."

Additional information:

All after-school activities will continue as scheduled on Monday, November 7. Please contact your coach/supervisor with any questions.

Extended Day Program will be closed on Monday, November 7.

The scheduled Board or Trustees meeting will continue as scheduled on Monday, November 7.

All Fort Bend ISD schools and district facilities will return to normal operations on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Alief ISD

﻿Alief ISD schools and offices will be closed Monday November, 7, to allow our families to celebrate the Houston Astros World Series victory. Tuesday, November 8 is a campus-based holiday. Students will return to school Wednesday, November 9 when normal school operations resume.

Harmony Public Schools

In celebration of the World Series champion Houston Astros, Harmony Public Schools will be closing all schools and administrative offices in Houston, Cypress, Katy, and Sugar Land on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Classes will resume on their normal schedule Tuesday, November 8.

Lamar Consolidated ISD

In honor of the Astros’ historic win, All Lamar CISD campuses and offices will be closed Monday, November 7 so that our students and staff may participate in the celebration. However, all planned after school activities and events for Monday, November 7 will occur as previously scheduled. All regular school operations will resume on Tuesday, November 8.

Spring ISD

Please be advised that there will be no classes for students on Monday, Nov. 7 for Parent-Teacher Conferences and Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to the Election Day holiday. Classes will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Spring ISD campuses and offices will be open on Monday, and Central office staff as well as some campus staff administrators will work a normal schedule on Tuesday.

YES Prep Public Schools