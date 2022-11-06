Expand / Collapse search

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros and fans alike are still buzzing from the huge win Saturday night in the World Series, but the celebrations are far from over. 

After a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, the Astros became the World Series Champions for the second time in franchise history and second time in the last six seasons. 

A World Series Championship Party will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside Union Station at Minute Maid Park. According to organizers, the party will include unique photo opportunities, a D.J., food trucks Nom Mi and Coffee-Q, a caricature artist, balloon artist, face painter and more.

The same day, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will host a celebration parade, with more details to come at a 2 p.m. press conference in the Legacy Room at City Hall. 