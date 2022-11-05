article

The Houston Astros have done it! They are the 2022 World Series Champions! HOUSTONIANS, CELEBRATE!!

The win comes on the back of a HUGE 3-run home run by Yordan Alvarez in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Here's how the game went down:

After Mattress Mack threw out the first pitch and George Strait gave the ‘play ball’ command, we're underway for Game 6.

In the top of the first inning, after a walk by Framber Valdez, the Astros turned a sweet double play to get two outs.

Following another walk, a ground ball play was made by Jeremy Pena and threw out Bryce Harper at first base. Score 0-0 after the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Astros were unable to score any runs. Score remains 0-0 after 1 inning.

In the top of the second inning, the Phillies did get two runners on base, but a catch by Yordan Alvarez keeps the game scoreless, 0-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, Kyle Tucker was able to get on base on a walk after 10 pitch at bat. However, on the next at bat the Phillies turned a double play off of Christian Vazquez. Score remains 0-0 after two innings.

In the top of the third inning, it was all about Framber Valdez, who struck out the side in the inning. Score remains scoreless.

In the bottom of the third inning, Trey Mancini was able to get his first hit of the postseason. However, the Astros were unable to score. Game remains scoreless after 3 innings.

In the top of the fourth inning, no runs were scored by the Phillies. Game remains scoreless.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jeremy Pena get a single line drive to left center field. However, the Astros were unable to score in the inning. Game remains scoreless after four innings.

In the top of the fifth inning, it was the Framber Valdez show as the Phillies batters went down 1-2-3. Game remains scoreless.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the game continues to be a pitchers duel between the Astros and the Phillies.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Phillies scored on a solo home run, 1-0 Phillies.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Martin Maldonado ended up on base on a HBP.

However, Jose Altuve hit a line drive to the shortstop who made the play at second base.

During the next at bat, Jeremy Pena sneaks a line drive single right up the middle, advancing Altuve to third base. And that's all for Phillies starting pitcher Zach Wheeler, who will be replaced by Jose Alvarado, before Yordan Alvarez walks up to the plate.

During Alvarez's at bat - SEE YA!!!! 3-run HOME RUN!!! 3-1 Astros!!!!

During Christian Vazquez' at-bat, he knocks a line drive double to left field, scoring Bregman. 4-1 Astros.

Score is 4-1 Astros after six innings!!

In the top of the seventh inning, the Astros have gone to the bullpen to Hector Neris, who gets a 1-2-3 inning. Astros remain on top, 4-1.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jose Altuve gets a line drive double to left field. But the Astros were unable to score Altuve. Score remains 4-1 Astros.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Astros went to the bullpen to bring in Bryan Abreu. The Phillies were unable to score any runs in the eighth inning. The Astros are now three outs away from winning the World Series!

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Astros were unable to score any extra runs! On to the top of the ninth inning we go!! Strap yourselves in!! 3 MORE OUTS!!!!

In the top of the ninth inning, the Astros made another call to the bullpen for Ryan Pressly. The Phillies were unable to score any runs.

THE HOUSTON ASTROS ARE YOUR 2022 WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS!!!