Star of Hope helps mother of two earn GED, gain stability

The Star of Hope Mission held one of it’s largest fundraisers of the year at Roy Oaks Country Club on Monday.

The Swing for the Star Pro-Am brought together more than 70 golfers to raise critical funds for Star of Hope.

FOX 26’s Caroline Collins served as the event’s emcee.

The Star of Hope’s Women and Family Development Center provides a continuum of care, including crisis services through intensive programs offering stability, personal development and hope.

The facility can house up to 150 families and 180 single women.

Shamika Hester is the mother of two young girls and the survivor of domestic violence. They’ve been at Star of Hope for almost a year.

During this time, Hester has earned her GED and is planning to move into permanent housing soon.

"Star of Hope is helping me to realize that I am powerful, I am strong, I am wanted. I am worthy of everything this life has to offer," said Hester. "I think that was taken away from me. But as I got time to sit here and reevaluate and get myself together, I realized that I'm good. "This place is more than just a shelter, it’s like my family."

Star of Hope depends on donations and volunteers to continue serving Houston’s homeless population.