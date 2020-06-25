Spring ISD postpones all athletic, performing visual arts camps due to COVID-19

article

The Spring Independent School District announced Thursday they will be postponing all athletic and performing visual arts camps.

The decision was made due to the rising spread of COVID-19, school officials said.

Spring ISD added they will continue to evaluate changing public health conditions and when they may be able to restart the camps.

