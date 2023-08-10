New state laws that address school safety start September 1. Across the Houston area, you'll see upgrades on campuses and in classrooms.

Texas House passes school safety bills in response to Uvalde shooting

Spring ISD is also putting in place new safety measures from the $850 million bond that passed in November.

Those measures include:

Shooter detection system

Door repairs/replacements

Security cameras

Radio system infrastructure

Gates, fencing, emergency key boxes

Window coverings

Window films and vestibule safety upgrades

Video intercoms

Metal detectors

Vape detection

New Spring ISD Police Chief, Matthew Rodrigue, says the district is home to the first school district crime analyst in the state.

Raycinda Buxton works out of the district's Real Time Safety Center, which is equipped with multiple screens monitoring hundreds of cameras.

Texas school safety bill leads to fierce debate in House

"We're the eyes. We are able to find a lot of things and see things that our officers can't ahead of time. If they have someone they're looking for we are able to search for them and provide an alternate view so they can get to that person faster," she said.

This year Chief Rodrigue says all campuses are equipped with panic buttons and Raptor software enabling all employees to download an app to streamline emergency response.

Spring has also added nine officers. That's important because a new state law requires Texas school districts to have an armed officer on every campus.

"The state has increased funding but not enough to put officers on every campus so these are needs we're having to address and get creative. This is a new challenge no other generation of school administrators or officers have had to face," said Chief Rodrigue.

The legislation doesn't outline penalties for districts not meeting the requirement, but Constable Mark Herman says he's coordinating efforts with each school police department in Precinct 4.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

For more on the bond approved bond projects, including a new Spring High School, visit https://www.springisd.org/Page/7732