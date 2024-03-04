Harris County authorities are on the scene after a 6-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred at the intersection of Joy Ridge Drive and Lincoln Meadows Drive.

Authorities said the child was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene, officials said.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.