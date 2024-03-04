The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run in north Houston.

Courtesy of Onscene

The accident happened at the intersection of 4501 North Freeway and Crosstimbers in Houston around 1:02 a.m.

Authorities say they responded to a call reporting a man seen running on the southbound lanes of the North Freeway about an hour before the crash. However, upon arrival, officers could not locate anyone in the area. About an hour later, an officer discovered a person deceased on the left shoulder of the number 1 lane. It is currently uncertain whether this individual is the same person who reported running earlier.

Courtesy of Onscene

No vehicles were found at the scene, and officers are now reviewing video surveillance footage in the vicinity to gather more information about the hit-and-run.

The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are under thorough investigation as authorities work to determine the sequence of events leading to the fatal crash.

