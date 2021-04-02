Splendora couple arrested for multiple alleged sexual offenses

article

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a couple from Splendora has been arrested and charged for multiple sexual offenses.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dale Warren Conner Jr., 23, was charged with human trafficking, sexual abuse of a child and bestiality. Cheyenne Richardson, 24, has been charged with human trafficking and sexual abuse of a child.

The sheriff’s office says an investigator received information from a source on March 25 that the couple was involved in several sexual criminal offenses. Authorities say the investigator secured additional evidence on the charges as the investigation continued, and arrest warrants were issued.

On Wednesday, Dale Conner Jr. went to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and surrendered himself to authorities. He was placed in the county jail with his bond set at $90,000.

On the same day, authorities say Cheyenne Richardson surrendered herself to the Hurst Police Department in north Texas and will be transferred later back to Liberty County.

The investigation is still ongoing.

