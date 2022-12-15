Houston police have arrested a man for the murder of rapper, Snootie Wild.

Ivory Duke Williams, 22, is charged with murder for the fatal shooting that occurred around 2 a.m., on February 25.

According to police rapper Snootie Wild, whose real name is LePreston Porter, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and head in a ditch at 4213 Alice Street.

Paramedics transported Porter to a hospital where he died the following day.

During the investigation, authorities said a woman came forward and stated her vehicle had gotten stuck in a ditch and several unknown people came to help her.

At that point, she said that Porter walked up to her and pointed a gun at her.

The woman fled the scene on foot, police said.

Police said the woman stated as she fled the scene, she heard gunshots but was not aware that Porter had been shot. She then called 911 asking for the police to help her.

The case will be tried by the 185th State District Court.