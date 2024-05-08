A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man who was last seen near Friendswood Tuesday night.

Richard Greer was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 16800 block of Ship Anchor Drive.

Richard Greer (Photo: Harris County Sheriffs Office)

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Greer has been diagnosed with dementia.

He is believed to be driving a green 2002 Mercedes S-Class with Texas plates CRR8644.

According to the alert, it’s possible the plates may not be on the car, and they may be inside the vehicle.

Greer is described as a Black male, 5’10" tall, 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at (713)755-7427.