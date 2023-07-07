The Savoy, a legendary neighborhood bar deep in the heart of Houston's Historic Third Ward, is celebrating 713 Day with their famous "Shot O'clock"; complimentary shots for everyone in the building at 7:13 pm on Thursday, July 13.

On 713 Day, the Savoy, located at 4402 Emancipation Ave, will be toasting to all things Houston at exactly 7:13 pm with what is sure to be a large crowd of friends who will receive complimentary shots for the toast.

Doors will open at 4:00 pm for the 713 Day Celebration.

The first 100 customers will receive a complimentary Happy Hour Box, filled with a mini combo of Savoy Happy Hour menu favorites. The evening will also feature music, dancing, and plenty of food and handcrafted cocktails.

The historic Savoy, located at 4402 Emancipation Ave, was built as a neighborhood bar in 1940 and holds a special place in the community as a historic gathering spot for the African American community. From 1940 to 2023, The Savoy has only had three owners, the last of which is current owner Black and Long Enterprises, who purchased it in 2019, did a full-scale renovation, and launched in the fall of 2021.

Over the last two years, The Savoy has quietly evolved from a trendy bar with food truck service to one of the best gathering spots in the Third Ward for hand-crafted cocktails, Mega Drink Towers, amazing signature dishes like their renowned Lamb Sliders and Grilled Lobster N Mac, and a spacious outdoor patio with seating for up to 250 people.

The new owners of The Savoy are committed to revitalizing and expanding the historic Emancipation Avenue Third Ward neighborhood. Their vision includes adding more restaurants and venues to further enhance the community's vibrant spirit and provide additional spaces for residents to enjoy.

For more information, please visit The Savoy's website or social media pages.