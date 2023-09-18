The Houston Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in a fatal shooting at Driscoll apartments. One man was killed in the shooting.

The shooting took place at 1333 Gears Road on Saturday, September 16. Houston police responded to a call about a shooting at the apartment, around 4:10 a.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: Drive-by shooting, police chase, DUI crash at party scene

Soon after, police discovered a man unresponsive and had suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE HOUSTON CRIME: Houston robbery: 3 wanted for holding clerk at gunpoint after attempted underage beer purchase

Police say the victim's identity is still awaiting official confirmation from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

As of now, investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting, and no suspects have been identified.

Please contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 if you have any information that could be helpful to the investigation.

You may also provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE