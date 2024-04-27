Houston crash: Hazmat called for accident on I-45 blocking both at Broadway Street and Park Place lanes
UPDATE
HOUSTON - All lanes have been reopened.
ORIGINAL STORY
All main lanes of Interstate 45 in Houston are closed due to a major accident.
Northbound and southbound lanes are blocked at Broadway Street and Park Place.
Hazmat was called to the scene.
There is no word on if there were any injuries.
Drivers are encouraged to use the feeder road.
We will update as lanes reopen and more information becomes available.