UPDATE

All lanes have been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

All main lanes of Interstate 45 in Houston are closed due to a major accident.

Northbound and southbound lanes are blocked at Broadway Street and Park Place.

Hazmat was called to the scene.

There is no word on if there were any injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to use the feeder road.

We will update as lanes reopen and more information becomes available.