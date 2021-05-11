Sheriff's office releases video from Cypress deputy-involved shooting

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released video from the deadly deputy-involved shooting of a man in March.

Matthew Hurlock, 35, died after he was shot by a deputy on March 17.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released video footage of the shooting from a surveillance camera, witness cell phones and body-worn cameras.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene at a convenience store in the 12900 block of Telge Road around 11:51 a.m. on March 17.

According to HCSO, a witness called 911 to report that Hurlock was bleeding and yelling in the store parking lot.

The sheriff’s office says deputies asked Hurlock to drop a knife he was holding and put his hands behind his back, but he instead ran into the street.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to subdue him with a Taser. The sheriff’s office says deputies struggled to restrain Hurlock and he slashed at them with a knife before deputies fired multiple gunshots.

Hurlock was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.