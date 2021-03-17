Harris County deputy shoots man in Cypress, officials say

A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Harris County Sheriff's deputy in Cypress.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says HCSO units are at the scene in the 12800 block of Telge Road near Jarvis.

The male was shot and CPR was performed until CyFair EMS transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

No deputies were injured in the incident, which is still under investigation.

No word on what led to the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.