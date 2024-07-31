Sheila Jackson Lee funeral to close road Thursday morning

Thursday's funeral for late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee could disrupt your morning commute.

The Celebration of Life Service at Fallbrook Church will begin at 11 a.m., but a road closure in the area will start much earlier.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says that Walter Road will be closed from Wellington Parkway to Old Walters Road starting at 7:30 a.m.

That's the stretch of road right in front of Fallbrook Church.

Thursday's funeral will be closed to the public.

FOX 26 will carry Thursday's service on TV, our website and FOX LOCAL.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's Life and Legacy

Sheila Jackson Lee was born in Queens, New York in 1950.

The daughter of a comic book artist attended Yale University and obtained a law degree from the University of Virginia.

In the late 80s, Jackson Lee was appointed to a municipal judge seat by then-Houston Mayor Kathy Whitmire.

However, after receiving that position, Jackson Lee had bigger political aspirations and ran for a seat on the Houston City Council in 1989, which she won.

She later set her sights on the 18th Congressional District in 1994 where she defeated Congressman Craig Washington.

Lee went on to serve Houston and its residents until her death on July 19, 2024.

She was 74 years old.

Many will remember Jackson Lee for her focus on a progressive agenda, including, but not limited to, social justice, racial issues, LGBTQ rights and immigration.