South Houston: Man stabbed, killed by his brother; brother surrenders, police say

The Brief The stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon on Cityscape Avenue. Police say two brothers were arguing when the stabbing happened. The suspect reportedly stayed at the scene and surrendered to police.



A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his brother in south Houston.

Houston: Cityscape Avenue stabbing

What we know:

The incident was reported at about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Police are investigating in the 13300 block of Cityscape Avenue, near Highway 288 and Alemda Genoa Road.

Police say two brothers were arguing when the stabbing happened. The brother who was stabbed was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other brother allegedly stayed at the scene and surrendered to police.

What we don't know:

The brothers have not been identified at this time, and there's no information on what the argument was about.