Severe Thunderstorm Watch for counties north of Houston until 9 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for several counties north of Houston.

The watch is posted for Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker and Washington counties until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Harris County and Houston are not included in the watch.

Strong storms are expected to move in from the west Tuesday evening.

Houston can expect some storms late Tuesday and early Wednesday, but not as strong as the storms to the north.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said a tornado was confirmed by law enforcement near Lovelady, which is located about 120 miles north of Houston. The tornado warning for the area has now expired.