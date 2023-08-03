Waymo, a self-driving taxi company, has announced its expansion to Texas.

The company plans to bring the service to Austin to cover the major parts of the city with its fleet of autonomous vehicles.

Austin will join Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles as one of the four cities to have Waymo's driverless cars on its streets.

Waymo's autonomously driven Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV and legacy Chrysler Pacifica minivan. (Courtesy of Waymo)

In their release, Waymo says evidence shows autonomous vehicles help improve road safety, and last year alone, 125 people died in road traffic accidents in Austin - 51 of them pedestrians or cyclists.