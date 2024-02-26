Administrators at Santa Fe High School have issued a notice regarding a threatening e-mail that was recently received.

According to officials, they said they wanted to share the information in the interest of transparent communication with parents.

Administrators said, we informed you about a similar statewide threat in December.

Officials said our police do not have any reason to believe the threat is credible, but "we will always take precautionary measures to ensure student and staff safety."

The Santa Fe ISD Police Department, along with the City of Santa Fe Police Department and the FBI are actively investigating the source of the e-mail.

Officials added they have increased police presence around the area.

As an additional precaution, students will not travel to other facilities including athletic facilities, the ag barn, and other campuses, officials stated.