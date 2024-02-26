A Houston firefighter has been charged with possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Kenneth Zink, 47, was allegedly caught using his cell phone to create videos of a 14-year-old girl in the shower.

Multiple videos of the 14-year-old girl as well as other child pornography images and videos were then allegedly discovered on his phone, court documents state. One of the videos allegedly involved a young girl, believed to be about 7 years old.

The Houston Fire Department confirms that Zink has been employed with the department for 21 years and is being placed on administrative status.

In a statement, HFD said, "The person has been employed by the department for 21 years. He will be removed from his assignment and placed on administrative status. We’ve begun the administrative investigation process. The employee’s actions, if true, do not reflect the values of the Houston fire department, nor do they speak for the thousands of hardworking firefighters who do great things every day."