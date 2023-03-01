Santa Fe Elementary closed after several gas leaks found in the building

A Cleveland ISD elementary school closed early on Wednesday after reported gas leaks

According to Cleveland ISD officials, the district closed Santa Fe Elementary School for the day after several gas leaks were found. Students were dismissed around 11:20 a.m. for safety reasons.

SUGGESTED: Harris Co. mother accused of leaving her 1 and 4-year-old home alone to run errands

The students in the Junior High School next door were moved to the muffle school. The district says parents can go to the middle school campus to pick up their children.

The school buses started running around 11:20 a.m. and parents could start picking up their children at bus stops at 11:40 a.m.

Reports say a company is onsite to check the building and fix the leaks.

MORE: Student in custody after making threat made to Caney Creek Campus

Santa Fe Elementary School students are the only ones being dismissed. Middle School and Junior High School students are still in classes.