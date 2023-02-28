Harris Co. mother accused of leaving her 1 and 4-year-old home alone to run errands

A Harris County mother is facing charges after leaving her children home alone to go run errands.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, Deputy Richardson was conducting a welfare check of a 3-year-old girl in her underwear walking down a roadway alone in the 19700 block of Enchanted Oaks Drive.

Officials said an investigation revealed that the mother left her 1 and 4-year-old children alone with no food.

Officials added they wanted to thank the citizen who stayed with the young child until police arrived.