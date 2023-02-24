article

A student is in custody after making a threat toward a school campus.

According to Cleveland ISD, they learned of the threat toward Caney Creek Campus by Conroe ISD.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

School officials said Caney Creek is the location of Friday night's soccer game for the CHS boys soccer team.

Officials said Conroe ISD has apprehended the student who made the threat.

School officials added, "It is important that we inform our parents & community of situations like these. Superintendent McCanless wanted to communicate to our athletic & student parents of the circumstances. As always, Cleveland ISD will continue to keep safety for our students first priority."