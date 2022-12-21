article

Santa Claus and his reindeer will soon begin their journey around the world to deliver Christmas cheer, and you can follow them on their trip.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, has been tracking Santa’s annual trip for decades, and they have a live map online so you can track him, too.

MORE: Where to see Christmas lights in Houston

Beginning Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 4 a.m. ET, their Santa tracker will go live at noradsanta.org

If you would rather make a phone call to find out where Santa is, you can speak with a staff member or hear a recorded update from the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center beginning at 6 a.m. ET. Call toll-free at 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723).

MORE: Woody the Talking Christmas Tree wakes up at mall

Until then, you can visit their website for some holiday fun like movies about Santa and NORAD, games, and some seasonal songs.

NORAD has also answered some frequently asked questions about Santa, based on their years of tracking him. NORAD's predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, started tracking Santa in 1995, and NORAD took over in 1958.