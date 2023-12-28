San Jacinto County standoff: Suspect in custody following hours-long standoff

An hours-long standoff in San Jacinto County has ended after a suspect was taken into custody.

Law enforcement, including SWAT units, were called out to the Holiday Villages subdivision in San Jacinto County.

Initially, it was reported by San Jacinto County authorities that the suspect involved in the standoff was wanted for murder. However, Polk County authorities later told FOX 26 that the suspect is looking at burglary and arson charges in connection to a house fire on December 23 in Polk County.

Authorities added, in addition to the house fire, a missing person report was filed.

That when, on Thursday morning, authorities came to the location and found the suspect at a trailer.

Authorities said they are still looking for a missing person, but no additional information was provided.