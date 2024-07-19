Starting this weekend, the Sam Houston Tollway's Northeast Plaza will undergo significant changes and closures, so crews can make essential road improvements.

According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority, beginning at 10 p.m. on July 19, through 5 a.m. on July 22, both the northbound and southbound main lanes at the Northeast Toll Plaza will be completely closed. This closure is necessary to implement a traffic shift and prepare for upcoming main lane work.

During the closure, drivers will be rerouted to the frontage road before the closure area and can reenter the tollway at the next available entrance ramp. Tolls will be waived for this detour.

All traffic will be diverted to the newly rebuilt two right lanes, allowing for the reconstruction of the left two lanes.

Starting July 22, the left two lanes in both directions will be fully closed until early September to repave the roads.

Despite these lane closures, drivers can still pass through the Toll Plaza using the two recently rebuilt right lanes, which will remain open throughout the project.

The Northbound Generation Parkway entrance ramp and the Southbound West Lake Houston Parkway entrance ramp will both stay closed until early September.

Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly and stay informed about the closures.

For more information on this and other closures, visit www.hctra.org.