Ongoing bridge reconstruction and repairs at the Griggs Road Bridge on the I-45 Gulf Freeway frontage road will continue through the weekend leading to closures in southeast Houston.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the project will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 19, and is expected to end by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 22.

I-45 Gulf Freeway Frontage Road Northbound at Griggs Road will be closed during this time. Drivers will be detoured to the I-45 northbound main lanes and will exit at Telephone Road. From there, they will continue on the I-45 northbound frontage road and make a U-turn to head southbound, continuing on to Griggs Road.

Drivers going from Myrtle Street to I-45 North will make a left onto I-45 southbound, then left at Woodridge Drive, and continue to I-45 northbound.

Additionally, a traffic switch will be done on Griggs Road at 5 a.m. on Friday, July 19, affecting Griggs Road eastbound and westbound from Stratton Street to Bobby Lee Lane. The eastbound lane will remain open, the westbound lane will be closed between the I-45 northbound and southbound frontage road entrance ramps. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Griggs Road.

For the latest closure and detour information, visit Houston TranStar. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather.