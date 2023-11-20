Rosalynn Carter: Here's how you can honor the former first lady's life and legacy

Tributes and condolences have come in from around the world honoring the life of former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

The mental health advocate and prominent Georgia political figure died Sunday after living with dementia and suffering many months of declining health. In a statement, the Carter Center said she "died peacefully, with family by her side" at 2:10 p.m. at her rural Georgia home of Plains.

While memorial services and events honoring the former first lady's life will start on Nov. 27, people across the globe have already started sharing their memories and thoughts for Carter and her family online.

US First Lady Rosalynn Carter climbs the steps to her plane during a trip, Texas, September 1978. (Photo by Diana Walker/Getty Images)

The Carter Center has set up an official tribute page with photos from Carter's life, her words of wisdom, and more.

Visitors can also leave their own memories of Carter by signing her condolence book.

In lieu of flowers, the Carter family is requesting contributions to two causes she held dear, the Carter Center's Mental Health Program and the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

You can see the full series of events honoring Carter's life next week here.