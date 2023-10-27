Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Garrett Hardin officially turned himself in and appeared in court on Friday morning on a murder charge.

Sgt. Hardin was indicted by a grand jury this week for the deadly shooting of Roderick Brooks 15 months ago while responding to a shoplifting call.

SUGGESTED: Harris County deputy faces first-degree felony murder charge in fatal shooting

Court records show Hardin’s bond was set at $10,000 on Friday, and he has posted bond.

Brooks' family and attorneys Justin Moore and Sadiyah Evangelista-Karriem released a statement about the bond amount saying, "In a system where countless individuals, especially those of color, face exorbitantly high bonds for lesser offenses, it's deeply troubling that Deputy Garrett Hardin, with clear evidence against him and a tainted service record, is granted a mere $10,000 bond for the murder of Roderick Brooks. The disparity in bond amounts lays bare the racial biases and the preferential treatment extended to those in law enforcement. This paltry bond is not only a disservice to the Brooks family but also highlights the systemic racial disparities and protective shield around officers. We demand a justice system that is equitable, fair, and uncompromising in its pursuit of justice for all."

Hardin’s attorneys also requested a speedy trial and say a date has been set for Nov. 27.

BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE: Bodycam video of deputy-involved shooting that killed Roderick Brooks released

Hardin is charged in the shooting that occurred near FM 1960 and Kuykendal Road on July 8, 2022.

The sheriff’s office said deputies initially responded to a report that a man had stolen items from a Dollar General and hit a worker before fleeing. Hardin notified dispatch that he saw a man matching the description, Brooks, and chased after him, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office said a struggle over Hardin’s taser led to the sergeant shooting and killing Brooks.

Roderick Brooks' family has called for answers and transparency since the deadly incident, and releasing the body camera video has only heightened public scrutiny. His sisters told FOX 26 they feel some relief about the grand jury's decision.

"It's been too long," Demetria Brooks-Blaze said on Thursday. "We're going to move forward. We wanted to make sure that Roderick's name rings. That no other families will have to go through this."

Hardin’s attorneys claim the shooting was self-defense.

"The law allows you to defend yourself against a deadly weapon. So, at the moment in time that the suspect grabbed his taser, whether or not he even got tased, he's allowed to use deadly force to defend himself," Hardin’s attorney Lisa Andrews said on Friday.

Hardin was placed on administrative leave as the investigation progressed. Hardin has now been relieved of duty by Harris County Sheriff's Office, according to a statement. An Administrative Disciplinary Committee of the sheriff's office will review the case and recommend disciplinary action if necessary.