The 2025 RodeoHouston genre calendar is out!

While the entertainers haven’t been revealed, it does provide a hint as to who will take to the star stage.

The lineup includes country, pop, Christian, R&B/hip hop, rock and "regional Mexican" performances. There is also a "wild card" day on the calendar.

In 2025, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs from March 4 through March 23.

See the genres that were revealed below.

RodeoHouston 2025 entertainer genres