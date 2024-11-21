RodeoHouston 2025 genre calendar released
HOUSTON - The 2025 RodeoHouston genre calendar is out!
While the entertainers haven’t been revealed, it does provide a hint as to who will take to the star stage.
The lineup includes country, pop, Christian, R&B/hip hop, rock and "regional Mexican" performances. There is also a "wild card" day on the calendar.
In 2025, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs from March 4 through March 23.
See the genres that were revealed below.
RodeoHouston 2025 entertainer genres
- March 4: Country
- March 5: Country
- March 6: Pop
- March 7: R&B/Hip Hop
- March 8: Country
- March 9: Regional Mexican
- March 10: Country
- March 11: Pop
- March 12: Christian
- March 13: Country
- March 14: Rock
- March 15: Country
- March 16: Regional Mexican
- March 17: Country
- March 18: Wild Card
- March 19: Country
- March 20: Country
- March 21: Country
- March 22: Country
- March 23: Country