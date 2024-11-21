Expand / Collapse search

RodeoHouston 2025 genre calendar released

Published  November 21, 2024 10:09am CST
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
HOUSTON - The 2025 RodeoHouston genre calendar is out!

While the entertainers haven’t been revealed, it does provide a hint as to who will take to the star stage.

The lineup includes country, pop, Christian, R&B/hip hop, rock and "regional Mexican" performances. There is also a "wild card" day on the calendar.

In 2025, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs from March 4 through March 23.

See the genres that were revealed below.

RodeoHouston 2025 entertainer genres

  • March 4: Country
  • March 5: Country
  • March 6: Pop
  • March 7: R&B/Hip Hop
  • March 8: Country
  • March 9: Regional Mexican
  • March 10: Country
  • March 11: Pop
  • March 12: Christian
  • March 13: Country
  • March 14: Rock
  • March 15: Country
  • March 16: Regional Mexican
  • March 17: Country
  • March 18: Wild Card
  • March 19: Country
  • March 20: Country
  • March 21: Country
  • March 22: Country
  • March 23: Country