Two Lamar Consolidated ISD elementary school teachers were found dead at a Richmond-area home on Monday, Fort Bend County authorities say.

The sheriff’s office identified the couple as Marina Alba Garcia, 34, and Gene Hudgson, 34.

Deputies responded to the home in the 23300 block of Darst Field Trail around 2:50 p.m. Monday for a welfare check.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies found the married couple dead inside of the home.

Investigators believe the couple’s deaths to be the result of a murder-suicide based off of the preliminary investigation. The sheriff’s office identified the husband, Hudgson, as the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.