Richmond dad shot to death by son, Fort Bend County Sheriff says

A 20-year-old man has been taken into custody and charged with murder for the shooting death of his father in Richmond.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office received a call around 6:30 p.m. Thursday of a person shot in the 7800 block of Ravens Point Drive.

Deputies say they found Emmanuel Osei, 58, with gunshot wounds to the face, back, and leg in his home.

He was taken by LifeFlight to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials sent out a description of the suspect and a tow truck driver spotted him near a McDonald’s off of the Grand Parkway and alerted dispatch.

Deputies were able to take the suspect into custody quickly and without incident. A .22 rifle was later recovered in a neighbor’s yard.



Micha Osei, 20, has been booked into the Fort Bend County Jail. Osei is charged with Murder.

According to the suspect's brother, who was at the home at the time of the shooting, says he may have some mental illness and might have been off his medication.

The FBCSO Crisis Intervention Team had previously responded to the home several times for Family Violence calls.

"Fort Bend County has many resources to help those individuals who may be dealing with a mental illness, please reach out for help," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "If you see something, say something. Resorting to this level of violence should never be the answer."

At this time it is unknown what led up to the fatal shooting.