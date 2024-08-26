Rice University Shooting: Authorities investigating 'potential homicide' at Jones College

Authorities are on the scene investigating a ‘potential homicide' at Jones College, according to a post on social media.

Officials said they responded to a welfare check in the 6100 block of Main Street.

Authorities stated two bodies were on scene.

A post by Rice University said, "RUPD is investigating a potential homicide at Jones College. All students should stay in their rooms until further notice. Faculty and staff should shelter in place until further notice."

School officials also announced that all classes and activities have been canceled for August 26, 2024.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.