North Houston: Man arrested, charged for shooting death of ex's new boyfriend, police say
HOUSTON - A man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, according to Houston police.
Houston Sweetwater Lane shooting arrest
What we know:
On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of 31-year-old David Michael Villarreal. He is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Jose Segovia Arvizu.
Police say Villarreal has been charged with murder and unlawful carry of a weapon.
Villarreal is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He allegedly fired a gun the day before Arvizu was shot, but no one was injured in that shooting.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding Villarreal's bond amount.
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
The backstory:
According to police on April 15, this incident started the day before, April 14, when a suspect shot at his ex-girlfriend. She reported that shooting to authorities.
Then, shortly before 2 a.m. the next day on Sweetwater Lane, the woman was driving with her new boyfriend in the passenger seat when the same suspect came by on a bike and shot at the vehicle.
The victim, now identified as Jose Arvizu, suffered at least one gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead on April 19.
Police later identified David Villarreal as the suspect in this case. He was arrested on Monday.
RELATED: Houston man pulls up on bicycle to shoot ex's new boyfriend: police
The Source: Houston Police Department and previous FOX 26 reporting.