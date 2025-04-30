North Houston: Man arrested, charged for shooting death of ex's new boyfriend, police say

The Brief David Villarreal is charged with the death of Jose Arvizu. Original reports say a suspect pulled up on a bike and shot his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend on Sweetwater Lane. Police say Villarreal shot at his ex the day before he allegedly shot her boyfriend.



A man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, according to Houston police.

Houston Sweetwater Lane shooting arrest

What we know:

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of 31-year-old David Michael Villarreal. He is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Jose Segovia Arvizu.

Police say Villarreal has been charged with murder and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Villarreal is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He allegedly fired a gun the day before Arvizu was shot, but no one was injured in that shooting.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding Villarreal's bond amount.

The backstory:

According to police on April 15, this incident started the day before, April 14, when a suspect shot at his ex-girlfriend. She reported that shooting to authorities.

Then, shortly before 2 a.m. the next day on Sweetwater Lane, the woman was driving with her new boyfriend in the passenger seat when the same suspect came by on a bike and shot at the vehicle.

The victim, now identified as Jose Arvizu, suffered at least one gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead on April 19.

Police later identified David Villarreal as the suspect in this case. He was arrested on Monday.

