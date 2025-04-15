The Brief A man is in critical condition after being shot by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, according to police. The ex-boyfriend had shot at his ex-girlfriend earlier in the day, HPD Lieutenant Horelica reports. Police say the man pulled up on the couple while riding a bicycle.



Houston police are searching for a man suspected to be involved with a shooting in north Houston early Tuesday morning.

Sweetwater Lane shooting injures 1

Lieutenant J.P. Horelica reports police and fire units were called to a shooting in the 8800 block of Sweetwater Lane.

Earlier on Monday, police say a man shot at his ex-girlfriend. She reported the incident to the authorities.

The woman was driving her vehicle with her new boyfriend in the passenger seat.

Her ex-boyfriend rode a bike up on to the side of the vehicle and shot inside, HPD Lt. Horelica said.

The boyfriend was hit with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics in critical condition, according to police.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is unknown.

Police have not released the ages of those involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or HPD Homicide Division.