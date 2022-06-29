Reward increased to more than $25K to find who killed Houston pastor in apparent road rage incident

The family of Ronald Mouton is calling for justice after the beloved pastor was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident last Friday. Days later, no suspects have been identified. The reward for information has now been increased to more than $25,000.

PREVIOUS: Beloved Houston pastor killed in apparent road rage incident, search underway for suspect

Dozens of loved ones gathered at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday, where Reverend Dr Ronald Mouton Senior served for 30 years, to unite in solidarity with his family.

The 58-year-old was shot in the chest and killed last Friday, during an apparent road rage incident near the Gulf Freeway and Gould Street. Surveillance video captured the moments Mouton began swerving into the roadside and crashed his car into a pole.

Faith and community leaders echoed the growing calls for the public to come forward with information to help bring justice to the Mouton family.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

During the news conference, Houston Police released a new photo of the suspect's car, which is described as a 2008 to 2010 black Honda Accord. Investigators believe an African American man was driving the vehicle during the shooting.

Detectives also revealed that Mouton and his killer may have interacted more than three miles before the actual shooting. Investigators believe the disturbance started near the 2000 block of Wayside Drive.

At one point, the two cars stopped, holding up traffic for roughly 10 seconds, while the two exchanged words along the 6000 block of the Gulf Fwy. Authorities say the suspect then fired at least one gun shot at Mouton then fled southbound on i-45. The bullet struck him in the chest, killing him.



"We want this perpetrator off the streets of Houston, Harris County as soon as possible," said Bishop James Dixon.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

"It is without description; it is without definition to kill a pastor. Whatever disturbed you, disturbed you, but you killed a pastor, a shepherd," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Pastor Mouton leaves behind a wife, four kids, 10 grandchildren and a twin brother.

"You would want me to come forward, so, I’m asking you to do the same thing and asking you to come forward and give the justice to my family I know we rightfully deserve. Is that so much ask? That’s my plea with y’all today," said Pastor Roland Mouton Jr.

The total reward for information has now increased to more than $25,000 after Crime Stoppers, businessman Tillman Fertitta and other faith organizations pledged thousands of additional funds.

MORE HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

Pastor Ronald Mouton’s 'Celebration of Life' is planned for next Friday, July 8th at 7:30 p.m. at the Fountain of Praise Church.

A prayer march for justice is also scheduled for this Sunday, July 3rd at 5 p.m. at the Palm Center on 5110 Griggs Rd., Houston.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.