Resources for home repair help after Hurricane Beryl, May storms

Hurricane Beryl and the May derecho devastated many homes in our area. Many low income households may not have had insurance or have the funds to make repairs.

But some programs are stepping up to help.

"Back in May, when that storm came through, our neighbor's tree fell on the house, and it just destroyed the entire roof," said homeowner Otha Jackson.

Repairs are now underway by Rebuilding Together Houston at Jackson's house, after the May derecho knocked a tree right down onto her roof. She didn't have insurance.

"You could just look up and see the sky, there was nothing there," Jackson recalled. "Once the shock was over, it was like, OK, now what do we do?"

Rebuilding Together Houston stepped in with contractors, volunteers, and donated materials and funds.

"We were able to make a new closet. We’ve done a whole electrical makeover, we’ve done a whole new electrical wiring, new plugs, new circuits," said Terry May, contractor and home inspector for Rebuilding Together Houston.

"All the sheet rock had to be replaced on the ceiling because that was all bare rafters and attic space," May said, pointing out the work they've done.

"Ms. Jackson and her family have been through something unbelievably terrible here, and we’re able to turn that into a blessing by returning the home to a safe and healthy condition," said Rebuilding Together Houston CEO Christine Holland.

Rebuilding Together Houston helps low-income homeowners who simply need home repairs, as well as those who suffered damage from Hurricane Beryl and the derecho. But the group says the increased need is putting the squeeze on funding.

"There are going to be a lot of people devastated by these storms that we're not going to be able to reach, because it costs money to do construction. We have not run out of people to help, but we are running low on funds," said Holland.

Holland says they hope to help as many homeowners like Jackson as they can.

"It feels awesome that I am finally going to be able to bring my family back home, thanks to Rebuilding Together Houston. They did this for us," said Jackson, breathing a sigh of relief.

Rebuilding Together Houston repairs homes for low income homeowners in the East End, the Third Ward, and veterans throughout Harris County.

If you're a homeowner who needs help with repairs, or want to donate or volunteer, you can reach out to Rebuilding Together Houston's website or call (713) 659-2511.

