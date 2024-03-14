Prosecutors say Gregory Brooks is doing more than exposing himself and, since children are sometimes involved, he's also been convicted of indecency with a child.

From 2017 to 2022, Brooks was convicted of indecent exposure at the intersection of Binz and 288.

"This defendant, if I counted correctly, has over 20 arrests and or convictions for indecent exposure here in Harris County," said the prosecutor during Brooks' probable cause hearing.

"And two times for failure to register as a sex offender for one of those convictions for indecent exposure," said assistant DA Michael Haddad. "He's been to prison once."

In fact, his most recent arrest was March 5, just three days after being paroled from prison.

"He's been exposing himself and gratifying himself for his own personal gratification," Haddad said. "In fact, of anybody he can, anybody that drives by, bystanders, people working in the area, that includes women, children, men. Everybody that he can."

In the past, Brooks had been charged with indecency with a child for fondling himself in front of children.

"Before you could gratify yourself in public, as many times as you wanted, and we could only charge you with a Class A misdemeanor, meaning you could only be put in jail for a year tops," Haddad said.

Thanks to a relatively new change in the law, prosecutors have charged Brooks with felony indecent exposure with two prior convictions. He faces two years in prison.

"I know, for a fact, that Mr. Brooks knows exactly what is happening, and he knows what he's doing to the public is wrong," said Haddad.

The prosecutor bases that on a video he will use during Brooks' felony trial.

"What you can see in that video is the victim pulling up a phone to show the defendant, Mr. Brooks, that she's recording his behavior. The second he sees somebody recording him, he puts it away, and he stops his actions," Haddad said.