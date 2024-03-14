A 4-month-old infant from Virginia is fighting against the odds, battling a rare disease that has caused her to visit four different hospitals and is waiting for a donor, so she can have a double lung transplant at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Little Kylie Overfield continues to defy expectations in her struggle against this debilitating illness. Her mother, Ashley Overfield, shares the emotional journey.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of Ashley Overfield

"I don't want another family to lose their child. That's heartbreaking. But if they did, and they found themselves in that circumstance, I pray that they can find some peace with saving my daughter," Overfield said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Texas Children’s Hospital is one of the few hospitals in the world with a very high success rate for pediatric transplants.

"I would have to sit there and hold her little hand in the NICU, and I didn’t know she was going to stop breathing. It was scary," the mother said.

Stay tuned for an exclusive interview with her family tonight at 9 p.m.

For more information on how you can register to be a donor in the event of your death, click here.