Repairman shot, killed in Harris Co., active search underway for suspect

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a repairman was shot and killed on Thursday evening.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3900 block of Summit Valley Drive.

Preliminary information revealed that an A/C repairman, believed to be doing service work at a home, was confronted by an unknown suspect.

That's when, authorities said, the male suspect shot the repairman.

The repairman was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

The suspect is described as a Black male, large afro-hair, red shorts, black T-shirt, who fled the scene on foot.

An active search is underway for the suspect.

If you have any information, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.