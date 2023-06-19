The world is paying respects to and remembering Houston's own rap legend Big Pokey who died while doing what he loved. He collapsed onstage, performing in Beaumont over the weekend.

Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, helped the Bayou City gain national attention for its hip-hop talent and now loved ones and fans from all over have the tough task of saying goodbye.

"It’s very difficult when it’s a sudden death of someone so young and so unexpected," says Houston City Councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz who is also a distant relative of Powell.

"It’s just devastating," Councilwoman Evans-Shabazz added. "I got a call from a family member because indirectly he’s a member of my family. It’s just a tragedy."

Many who met him describe the masterful music man like Smokie Phillips, President of the Harris County Afro-American Sheriff’s Deputies League, who had the opportunity to work security at Big Pokey’s shows as a "fun, big man" and an icon.

"The groove caught on with everybody, the police, the pastors, people in the community," smiles Smokie Phillips. "That thing boomed so big it went national."

A hip-hop legend was large in stature, Big Pokey played high school and college football, then became a giant in the music industry with a fan base that includes faces who need no introduction.

"'Sittin’ Sideways,' that was with Paul Wall. What is it? ‘Hardest Pit in the Litter,’" Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner laughs while recalling Big Pokey’s songs. "This is somebody who grew up in Third Ward, went to Yates (High School). Grew up in this city and is recognized and respected and admired by people all over the world."

His gift for making music became quite a present for everyone within earshot.

"And we would sit at the concert, and you know just dance," recalls Harris County Justice of the Peace Judge Wanda Adams while swaying to a Big Pokey beat that played in her mind.

A member of Houston’s Screwed Up Click, famous for its creative ‘chopped and screwed’ music, Big Pokey was known for doing positive things.

"He has a gentle spirit, quiet. He wasn’t always out there and not only that he was educated," adds Judge Adams. "He gets to make that heavenly sound now."

"One of the things I regret, we never proclaimed Milton "Big Pokey" Powell day, and he earned it," the Mayor adds, but he says he will still name a day in the icon’s honor. "And to his family, we will say thank you for the love he gave and for the love this city will continue to bestow upon him".

"I have the privilege as mayor, someone who grew up in this city, and watched him as he emerged to say Big Pokey, thank you. Well done." he continued. "Rest in power."

Big Pokey was 48 years old. His cause of death hasn’t been determined, but his legacy will certainly live on. The mayor hasn’t yet selected a date that he will proclaim as "Big Pokey Day" in Houston.