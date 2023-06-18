The City of Houston is mourning the loss of legendary rapper, Big Pokey.

BACKGROUND: 'Rest in heaven,' Houston's 'sensei' Big Pokey passes away after collapsing on stage

While details of how he passed were not shared Sunday, the rapper known for hits like "Sittin' Sideways,' recently passed out on stage during a performance in Beaumont.

(Photo courtesy of Big Pokey's Publicist, shared with permission)

Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, was 48, according to his publicist.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell," his team said in a statement. "Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be 'The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'"

The announcement of Big Pokey's passing was first shared via Instagram by fellow legendary Houston rapper, Bun B, who described him as, "low-key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate."

Mayor Sylvester Turner mirrored Bun B's sentiments but noted Big Pokey was larger than life.

"Though many called him ‘low-key,’ his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip-hop scene nationally," the mayor said via Twitter.

Several other Houston icons and officials took to social media to offer their condolences and fond memories of Big Pokey as well: