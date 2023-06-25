It's been a week since Houston lost one of its rap legends, Big Pokey. And on Sunday, residents will be able to remember one of the Screwed & Chopped pioneers at City Hall.

BACKGROUND: 'Rest in heaven,' Houston's 'sensei' Big Pokey passes away after collapsing on stage

According to a flyer from Big Pokey's publicist, his family and the City of Houston have changed the location for Sunday's celebration to City Hall on Bagby at 6 p.m.

Residents who wish to attend are asked to bring a lawn chair. There will be food trucks on site and live music by DJ Tho.

(Photo courtesy of Big Pokey's Publicity team)

The announcement of Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, and his passing was first shared via Instagram by fellow legendary Houston rapper, Bun B, who described him as, "low-key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate."

"LARGER THAN LIFE" Tributes pour in for legendary Houston rapper, Big Pokey

A day before the rapper, known for hits like "Sittin' Sideways," passed away, videos circulating online showing the rapper collapsing on stage during a Saturday night performance in Beaumont. He was 48.

Big Pokey's cause of death has yet to be determined, but his legacy and dedication to Houston will live on. In fact, Mayor Sylvester Turner recently told FOX 26 he has plans to proclaim a "Big Pokey Day" in Houston but hasn’t yet selected a date, as of this writing.