Reliant 'Beat the Heat Program': Cooling centers open across Houston
HOUSTON - Reliant announced the launch of its annual Beat the Heat program in partnership with the City of Houston and Harris County Precinct 2 to help Houston-area residents stay cool and manage their electricity use during the sweltering summer months.
In a press conference, city leaders such as Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum and Commissioner Adrian Garcia discussed various programs to assist residents across the city to cope with the heat.
A highlight of this year's program is Reliant's generous donation of $75,000 to support the distribution of 500 portable air conditioning units. These units will be provided to Houston residents in need through the Harris County Area Agency on Aging and Precinct2gether.
Reliant's Beat the Heat portable air conditioner program assists eligible seniors, disabled individuals, and families lacking the means to cool their homes. For more information, contact the Harris County Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301.
Reliant also continues its tradition of offering 22 Beat the Heat centers throughout Houston. These centers provide a cool refuge for those seeking relief from the summer heat and help residents manage their electricity usage more effectively.
The community centers listed below will be open Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Here is the list of centers around Houston for residents to beat the hit:
Bay Area Community Center
- Address: 5002 East NASA Parkway, Seabrook, TX 77586
- Phone: 281-326-2955
East Harris County Activity Center
- Address: 7340 Spencer Hwy., Pasadena, TX 77505
- Phone: 281-479-4232
Felix Baldree Community Center
- Address: 13828 Corpus Christi St., Houston, TX 77015
- Phone: 713-455-3660
Hardy Community Center
- Address: 11901 West Hardy Rd., Houston, TX 77076
- Phone: 281-260-6772
JD Walker Community Center
- Address: 7613 Wade Rd., Baytown, TX 77521
- Phone: 281-426-3551
Leonel J. Castillo Community Center
- Address: 2101 South St., Houston, TX 77009
- Phone: 713-274-2222
Mangum-Howell Community Center
- Address: 2500 Frick Rd., Houston, TX 77038
- Phone: 281-591-7830
Martin Flukinger Community Center
- Address: 16003 Lorenzo St., Channelview, TX 77530
- Phone: 713-274-2132
Deputy Darren Almendarez Community Center
- Address: 10918 1/2 Bentley St., Houston, TX 77093
- Phone: 281-442-7950
The Houston Health Department is also operating multi-service centers for residents to stay cool. To see times and locations for the center, click here. Here is a list of locations:
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
- Address: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas 77091-3105
Alief Neighborhood Center
- Address: 11903 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, Texas 77072-2310
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
- Address: 6402 Market St., Houston, Texas 77007-6840
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
- Address: 4014 Market St., Houston, Texas 77007-4129
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
- Address: 3810 W. Fuqua St., Houston, Texas 77045-6402
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
- Address: 4802 Lockwood Dr., Houston, Texas 77026-2941
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
- Address: 7037 Capitol St., Houston, Texas 77011-4643
Northeast Multi-Service Center
- Address: 9720 Spaulding St., Houston, Texas 77016-4841
Southwest Multi-Service Center
- Address: 6400 High Star Dr., Houston, Texas 77074-5006
Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
- Address: 4410 Reed Road, Houston, Texas 77051-2718
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
- Address: 3611 Ennis St., Houston, Texas 77004-4407
West End Multi-Service Center
- Address: 170 Heights Blvd., Houston, Texas 77007-3729