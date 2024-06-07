Reliant announced the launch of its annual Beat the Heat program in partnership with the City of Houston and Harris County Precinct 2 to help Houston-area residents stay cool and manage their electricity use during the sweltering summer months.

In a press conference, city leaders such as Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum and Commissioner Adrian Garcia discussed various programs to assist residents across the city to cope with the heat.

WEATHER: NOAA issues its most aggressive hurricane season forecast on record

A highlight of this year's program is Reliant's generous donation of $75,000 to support the distribution of 500 portable air conditioning units. These units will be provided to Houston residents in need through the Harris County Area Agency on Aging and Precinct2gether.

Reliant's Beat the Heat portable air conditioner program assists eligible seniors, disabled individuals, and families lacking the means to cool their homes. For more information, contact the Harris County Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Reliant also continues its tradition of offering 22 Beat the Heat centers throughout Houston. These centers provide a cool refuge for those seeking relief from the summer heat and help residents manage their electricity usage more effectively.

The community centers listed below will be open Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Here is the list of centers around Houston for residents to beat the hit:

Bay Area Community Center

Address: 5002 East NASA Parkway, Seabrook, TX 77586

Phone: 281-326-2955

East Harris County Activity Center

Address: 7340 Spencer Hwy., Pasadena, TX 77505

Phone: 281-479-4232

Felix Baldree Community Center

Address: 13828 Corpus Christi St., Houston, TX 77015

Phone: 713-455-3660

Hardy Community Center

Address: 11901 West Hardy Rd., Houston, TX 77076

Phone: 281-260-6772

JD Walker Community Center

Address: 7613 Wade Rd., Baytown, TX 77521

Phone: 281-426-3551

Leonel J. Castillo Community Center

Address: 2101 South St., Houston, TX 77009

Phone: 713-274-2222

Mangum-Howell Community Center

Address: 2500 Frick Rd., Houston, TX 77038

Phone: 281-591-7830

Martin Flukinger Community Center

Address: 16003 Lorenzo St., Channelview, TX 77530

Phone: 713-274-2132

Deputy Darren Almendarez Community Center

Address: 10918 1/2 Bentley St., Houston, TX 77093

Phone: 281-442-7950

The Houston Health Department is also operating multi-service centers for residents to stay cool. To see times and locations for the center, click here. Here is a list of locations:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

Address: 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas 77091-3105

Alief Neighborhood Center

Address: 11903 Bellaire Blvd., Houston, Texas 77072-2310

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

Address: 6402 Market St., Houston, Texas 77007-6840

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

Address: 4014 Market St., Houston, Texas 77007-4129

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

Address: 3810 W. Fuqua St., Houston, Texas 77045-6402

Kashmere Multi-Service Center

Address: 4802 Lockwood Dr., Houston, Texas 77026-2941

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

Address: 7037 Capitol St., Houston, Texas 77011-4643

Northeast Multi-Service Center

Address: 9720 Spaulding St., Houston, Texas 77016-4841

Southwest Multi-Service Center

Address: 6400 High Star Dr., Houston, Texas 77074-5006

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

Address: 4410 Reed Road, Houston, Texas 77051-2718

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

Address: 3611 Ennis St., Houston, Texas 77004-4407

West End Multi-Service Center