Refrigerated morgue truck in Galveston Co. due to no room for possible weather-related deaths

With the coldest temperatures in decades, Galveston County residents are using warming centers to survive.



As of Tuesday afternoon, 67 percent of residents still had no power.



Rita Kirksey had gone two days with no heat.

"Used a lot of covers and basically stayed in one spot," she said.



According to Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, there’s no room at the Galveston County Morgue.



"The Medical Examiner made a request of us, she was over capacity there at the facility," he said.

The request was granted and a refrigerated morgue truck was sent to her office.



Henry doesn’t recall ever needing one in the past.



"It’s very concerning, unfortunately it shouldn’t be a shock to anyone we’ve had 90 percent of our residents without power for two to three days with temperatures at almost record lows. I hate to say this it might have been a predictable outcome," said Henry.

