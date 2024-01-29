Montgomery County flooding: Red Cross, Salvation Army rush aid to flood victims after last week's flooding

In the wake of last week’s three-day flood event, the Red Cross and Salvation Army are supporting affected families. On Monday, the organizations created a point of distribution that provides supplies to those impacted by the weather.

The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said approximately 101 people were evacuated from floodwaters, along with 33 animals.

SUGGESTED: Montgomery County sends out guidelines for flood debris removal

Carol Hill is a 77-year-old resident who lives in the River Plantation. The flooding turned her home into a shallow lake, leaving inches of water in its wake.

"As you can see, there’s water puddled over there," said Hill. "It’s dirty water, it’s filthy water, so it leaves a residue everywhere."

She said she was alone with her two grandsons when the water crept up from the drainage ditch to her home.

"Because I couldn’t enter for two days, everything is just mildewed and smelling," said Hill.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Hill was one of 101 people who had to be evacuated from the area.

"This was my daughter's important paperwork. She has liver disease. She was in the hospital the whole time, so that was all of her medical paperwork, but it's wet. It’s ruined," said Hill.

Now, everything she owns is in her front yard.

"You see a lot of things that I have hanging in the sunshine, trying to dry them out," said Hill.

In times of need, the Red Cross and Salvation Army step up by delivering essential supplies straight to the community. The American Red Cross is operating a point of distribution site in the River Plantation neighborhood. The Salvation Army said they’ve prepared 300 meals to help out those in need.

"We’re passing out clean up kits, shovels, tarps, work gloves, things like that," said Brittney Rochell, a spokesperson for the Red Cross.

"We’re just grateful for all the help that we can get," said Hill.

The Red Cross will be continuing their Point of Distribution site in the River Plantation neighborhood from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.