Montgomery County sends out guidelines for flood debris removal

Montgomery County authorities have announced they will be collecting debris following last week's torrential rainfall and flooding in some areas.

According to a release, officials are urging residents to submit a damage report through iSTAT and indicate debris removal to be collected (only one survey per impacted address).

Officials said only storm related debris will be collected and all debris must be placed in the county/City of Conroe right-of-way.

Here are some other guidelines released by authorities:

- Homeowners are encouraged to submit a damage report (Businesses are not eligible for debris pickup

- Debris must be placed in the county/City Right-of-way (Debris cannot be collected on private property.)

- Do NOT place debris near trees, poles, fire hydrants, meters, mailboxes, or any other structure that would make removal of debris difficult (Do not place debris in ditches or natural drainage ways that will impede the flow of water. Do not place debris on roadway that will become a hazard to traffic.)

- Only storm related debris will be collected. This includes:

Vegitative debris (tree branches, leaves, logs, plants, etc.)

Construction and demolition debris (drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, mattresses, building materials, etc.)

Appliances (refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves, dishwashers, air conditioners, etc.)

Electronics (TV, computers, radios, DVD players, telephones, etc.)

- No regular household trash will be accepted.

If you have any additional questions, please be sure contact Montgomery County officials or the City of Conroe, depending on your location.